Government caution against investment immigration proposals

The Provincial Government is warning the public about passive investment immigration schemes that are currently being promoted by some entities.

This scheme is an agreement in which a foreign investor provides money for a business proposition in exchange for permanent residence to Canada, without the intention to reside in a jurisdiction or be directly involved in business operations.

Passive investment immigration schemes may also include requests to hire specific international workers, in exchange for direct investment in a business or economic development project.

This practice is prohibited in the province and most other jurisdictions in Canada.