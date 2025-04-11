Government awards contract for speed cameras

Through Budget 2025, an investment of $3.9 million will support the launch of speed cameras in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Provincial Government has signed a five-year service contract with Jenoptik Smart Mobility Solutions for the installation, operation and maintenance of speed cameras and the issuing of tickets. The contract is for a minimum of 10 cameras with the potential to add more as the program rolls out.

Speed cameras will be installed on provincial and municipal roads and highways. Cameras will be in multiple regions throughout the province, starting with Veterans Memorial Highway.

Speed cameras will only capture images of the licence plates of speeding vehicles. Licence plate information will be used to identify the registered owner of the vehicle, who will then receive a ticket from Jenoptik.