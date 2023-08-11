Government awards contract for National War Memorial refurbishment

The provincial government has awarded a contract to Can-Am Platforms and Construction Ltd. for the refurbishment of the National War Memorial in St. John’s. The contract is valued at $6.1 million.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a Request for Proposals for a consultant team to develop and design a new site plan for the War Memorial last August. The site plan has been competed and now the construction phase of the project can begin.

The National War Memorial will also include the repatriation of the remains of an unknown soldier from northern France. The reinternment of the remains will take place on July 1, 2024.