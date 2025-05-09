Government announces support towards new Amelia Earhart Statue

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons has announced $50,000 to the Town of Harbour Grace towards the building of a replacement statue of aviator Amelia Earhart.

This funding will help initiate the planning to replace the statue that was stolen from the Spirit of Harbour Grace Park in late April. Once the Town has a project plan in place, the funding will be provided over two years, starting with $25,000 in 2025-26.

Amelia Earhart was the first female pilot to make a non-stop, solo transatlantic flight which began in Harbour Grace in May 1932.