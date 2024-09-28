Government Announces Support for Organizations Improving the Health and Well-Being of Residents

As part of Well-Being Week, the Provincial Government is making a combined $30,000 investment in four community organizations to help them improve their ability to support the health and well-being of residents.

The Food Producers Forum, The Canadian Mental Health Association, Thrive Community Youth Network, and SmartICE will receive funds for various programs.

Food Producers Forum will receive $10,000 to support a strategic planning session with members and agriculture stakeholders to identify priorities and opportunities for the organization.

The Canadian Mental Health Association is set to receive $8,400 for organizational governance training and a strategic planning workshop to explore potential social enterprise opportunities

$1,600 will be awarded to Thrive Community Youth Network to support a strategic planning workshop to explore potential social enterprise models for the organization.

SmartICE will receive $10,000 for the delivery of risk management and strategic planning modules to assist with a foundational review and renewal of their strategic directions.