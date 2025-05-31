Government announces support for new West Coast Cycling Trail

The province has announced an investment of $45,000 from the Regional Development Fund to support the West Coast Cycling Association in developing a contained trail network in the Lower Humber Valley.

The goal of this project is the development of a trail network in the Lower Humber Valley. Riders will be able to start at a trailhead and ride on a self-contained network of trails before returning to the trailhead without having to ride on resource roads, highways, or municipal roads.

The cycling association has been developing mountain bike trails and hosting cycling events on the west coast of Newfoundland since 2010 The province’s contribution will leverage $126,000 from other sources and a client investment of $23,000 for a total project cost of almost $195,000.