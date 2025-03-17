Government announces support for Hospitality NL Tourism Program

Last week Premier Andrew Furey a contribution of $445,081 to support Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador’s pan-provincial approach to promote the province’s tourism opportunities.

The Exceptional Experiences Program will designate and promote high-quality, authentic, and market-ready experiences that reflect the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism brand. It will capitalize on the opportunity to drive tourism visitation and spending by developing and marketing Newfoundland and Labrador’s unique experiential offerings.

The program aims to elevate the province’s tourism offerings, enhance its reputation as a bucket-list destination, and foster sustainable economic growth. It will also promote a stronger tourism network.

Based on a preliminary review, the partners are projecting this program will see close to 200 experiences reviewed and designated over the three-year period.

Hospitality NL will oversee the project.