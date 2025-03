Government announces support for Hospitality NL Tourism Program

Last week Premier Andrew Furey a contribution of $445,081 to support Hospitality Newfoundland and Labradorā€™s pan-provincial approach to promote the provinceā€™s tourism opportunities.

The Exceptional Experiences Program will designate and promote high-quality, authentic, and market-ready experiences that reflect the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism brand. It will capitalize on the opportunity to drive tourism visitation and spending by developing and marketing Newfoundland and Labradorā€™s unique experiential offerings.

The program aims to elevate the province’s tourism offerings, enhance its reputation as a bucket-list destination, and foster sustainable economic growth. It will also promote a stronger tourism network.

Based on a preliminary review, the partners are projecting this program will see close to 200 experiences reviewed and designated over the three-year period.

Hospitality NL will oversee the project.