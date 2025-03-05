Government Announces Marketing Support for Businesses

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons has announced that the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology will provide funding totalling $340,232 from the Business Growth Program for six small and medium-sized enterprises looking to increase and improve marketing.

The six companies and organizations receiving funding are 7 Fathoms Skin Care, Beaulieus Caribou Hunts, Big Land Fishing Lodge and Tours, GFI Composites, Rob Clark Motorsports, and Theatre Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Department of Industry, Energy and Technology provides assistance to help provincial businesses with marketing.