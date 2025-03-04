Justice News

Government Announces Law Enforcement Oversight Commission Legislation

Posted: March 4, 2025 8:28 am
On Monday Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bernard Davis introduced proposed legislation to amend the RNC Act, to replace the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Public Complaints Commission and establish a new process relating to police misconduct.

The new Act would replace the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Public Complaints Commission.

The Act would create new processes, with clearer timelines, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency for all complaints relating to RNC police discipline.

