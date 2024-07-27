Government Announces Business Support Program for Labrador West

The province has announced support for the small and medium-sized businesses in Labrador West that were impacted by the recent wildfire.

The Labrador West Evacuation Business Stipend provides a one-time contribution of financial support to eligible businesses in Labrador City and Wabush. Financial support under the program will be structured based on the number of employees. Companies with two to nine employees will receive $1,500 and businesses with 10 to 99 employees will receive $2,500.

Businesses are eligible if they are physically located in Labrador City or Wabush. To access this assistance, businesses must meet eligibility criteria and be set up as a vendor with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Applications for this one-time emergency financial assistance will open at 12:00 p.m. on Friday and will be available on www.gov.nl.ca. Assistance will be provided as soon as possible once applications are received.