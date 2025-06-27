Government announces additional Moose Fencing

More moose fencing will be constructed near Salmonier Line later this year.

The province has announced approximately $1 million for additional moose fencing for an additional 5.5 kilometres along the Trans-Canada Highway.

A tender for the moose fencing work has been issued, with work on the project anticipated to begin later this year.

Support of $4 million has also been allocated for brush clearing and a vegetation suppression program to help slow re-growth in areas where brush clearing has occurred.

These efforts are further enhanced by the continued collaboration with the Save Our People Action Committee through annual support of $30,000 to SOPAC for its Moose Sightings Hotline and public awareness campaigns.