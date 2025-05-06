Government and MMSB celebrate international compost awareness week

This week is International Compost Awareness Week. The theme this year is Sustainable Communities Begin with Compost and encourages public awareness of the benefits of compost use and recycling organics, including food scraps and yard waste.

The MMSB is announcing over $100,000 in funding to the latest recipients of the Community Waste Diversion Fund.

This fund provides a maximum $25,000 contribution to municipalities and local service districts for the implementation of community initiatives that identify new or enhance existing opportunities to divert waste from landfills.

The province is providing nine communities with funding.