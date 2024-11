The Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s and the Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook will receive a new PET-CT scanner.

The new scanners will reduce wait times for all residents who require a PET-CT scan and will result in people receiving improved patient outcomes.

Adding a second PET-CT scanner to the Health Sciences Centre will help NL Health Services meet the requirements to continue producing radiotracers in the province for PET-CT scanners in St. John’s and Corner Brook.