Government accepting applications for accessibility grants

The province is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 accessibility grants. A total of $325,000 has been allocated.

Projects approved will improve the accessibility and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society. Priority will be given to capacity-building projects, programs or services that promote accessibility and inclusion beyond physical infrastructure. Two or more organizations can collaborate on an accessibility project using one application that includes all required information on the partnership.

The maximum funding request is $25,000.

The deadline for applications for the Accessibility Grants is May 30.