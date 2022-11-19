Goulds home destroyed by fire

A home on Thistle Place was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A home in Goulds was completely destroyed by fire late Sunday morning.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) first received a 911 call at about 10:20 a.m. from the resident of a home on Thistle Place, off Donovan’s Road in Goulds. Several subsequent calls from area residents quickly followed, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky being visible from several kilometres away.

SJRFD Acting Platoon Chief Ed Sears said that when crews with the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD) first arrived on the scene eleven minutes later the two-storey wooden home was fully involved with fire. Flames were coming from all four sides of the structure, and also from the roof. All the residents of the home were able to escape the blaze. One of whom was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, however it’s unknown if they were taken to hospital.

Given the heavy fire upon arrival, firefighters were forced to attack the inferno from outside. Crews spent considerable time trying to protect two neighbouring homes from the heat of the blaze. One adjacent home is reported to have suffered minor damage.

Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, firefighters had to draft water from nearby Second Pond and pump it to the fire scene. Once a reliable water source was established crews used a master stream from atop an engine to finally douse the flames. With large flankers and ash falling in the area, police closed Donovan’s Road in the immediate area to restrict access of curious onlookers and to allow crews space to work.

Firefighters were on the scene into the afternoon mopping up hot spots in the smouldering remains of the home. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.



