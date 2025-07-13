Gordon Pinsent Statue Unveiled

The Exploits Salmon Fetival is underway in Grand Falls – Windsor and on the weekend an important statue was unveiled.

the late Gordon Pinsent grew up just a short distance from High street in Grand Falls-Windsor and on saturday, his birthday, a statue celebrating his legacy was unveilled.

The town was important to pinsent throughout his career and the statue is in addition to the renaming of the Arts and Culture Centre to the Gordon Pinsent Centre for the arts.

There was a long list of guests on hand including the Lieutenant Governor and fellow actor Mark Critch