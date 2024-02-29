Good road conditions across the province

It is a nice drive across the entire province this morning. Roads are bare with a few wet sections and good visibility. There are a few icy sections on the Great Northern Peninsula.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to sailings tonight and Friday.

The MV Flanders first trip off Bell Island will be at 11:00 a.m. due to an emergency trip last night.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to gale and ice pressure warnings.

The MV Challenge One is stormbound in port La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Air Canada Flight 2003 is cancelled and Air Canada Flight 691 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.