Good driving for most areas of the province

On the Avalon Peninsula and south coast, roads are wet with areas of fog. On the west coast, the Northern Peninsula, and in central areas, roads are dry with good visibility.

Route 230 Bonavista Highway from the TCH to the intersection of Route 230A was closed overnight due to a fuel spill.

Roads in Labrador are bare and dry with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the Argentia crossings on July 17 and 18 due to requirements to complete familiarization and drills. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and will be load and go this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, 265, and 201 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 1521 is delayed. At the Gander International Airport, Air Canada flights 1556 and 1557 are delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.