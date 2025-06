Across the Island portion of the province, roads are bare and dry. There are areas of fog along the south coast and portions of the Avalon Peninsula through to Goobies.

In Labrador, roads are wet with water buildup in some areas.

The MV Kamutik W will begin accepting freight today. Ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 265, Porter flights 2281 and 2282, and Air Canada Flight 1948 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.