Across Newfoundland, roads are dry with good visibility. Roads in Labrador are wet in areas with good visibility.

The MV Astron W is currently in service but service could be interrupted at any time due to severe weather. Also due to severe weather, the MV Qajaq W is out of service. The MV Marine Voyager will depart Burgeo at 1:00 p.m. due to increasing wind speeds.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 687 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.