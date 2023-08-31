Good driving conditions across the province

We are looking at good driving conditions across most of the province this morning. Roads are clear and dry with good visibility everywhere except western Labrador due to some light rain.

Watch for moose on your drive and take your sunglasses.

The Marine Atlantic crossing from Port aux Basques today at 6:30 a.m. is now be in Restricted Commercial Only mode, for commercial drivers only.

Provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.