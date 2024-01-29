Good driving conditions across the province, for now

Across the west coast, parts of central, and the southern Avalon Peninsula roads are partly snow-covered with fair to good visibility. Conditions will deteriorate as the snow moves in.

Roads are snow-covered with good visibility in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to crossings this evening. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are a number of flight cancellations. Air Canada flights 684, 698, 1519, 1520, 1522, 1523, 1570, and 1572 are cancelled. WestJet flights 1049 and 1948 are cancelled and PAL flights 915 and 916 are also cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 924 from Moncton is late.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.