Good driving conditions across the province

Across Newfoundland roads are bare and wet with good visibility.

In western sections of Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections. Elsewhere in Labrador roads are bare and wet with isolated icy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for today and anticipates delays tomorrow and Friday.

The Beaumont Hamel is tied up in Portugal Cove until weather conditions improve.

The MV Marine Trader is in service but stormbound in port Francois.

The Marine Eagle is delayed today due to the weather.

There are no flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.