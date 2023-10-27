Good driving conditions across the province

Across the province roads are bare and dry with good visibility. There are a few icy sections from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cache River Depot, Cache River Depot to Churchills Falls, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to North West River.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the commercial crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney for this morning and has been rescheduled for Saturday morning.

Provincial ferries are operating on time.

There are several flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada flights 684, 685, 686, 1518, and 1521, are delayed and WestJet flights 626 and 627 are delayed.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.