Good driving conditions across the province

It’s a good drive across the province this morning with dry roads and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 6:30 a.m. this morning.

The MV Legionnaire is operating solo between Bell Island and Portugal Cove.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 902 from Deer Lake is delayed. PAL Airlines flight 921 to Gander was delayed.

At the Gander International Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 921 and 922 have been delayed.

Provincial Airlines flight 902 from Goose Bay and to St. Johns is delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.