Mostly good driving conditions across the province this morning with dry roads and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has changed the departure of the MV Leif Ericson from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

MV Leif Ericson has an extra crossing added and will depart Port aux Basques for North Sydney for commercial only today at 5:30 p.m.

The M.V. Legionnaire is operating solo on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run.

There are several flight delays.

At the St. John’s International Airport PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander is delayed. PAL Airlines flights 901 to Deer Lake and 921 to Gander are delayed.

At the Gander International Airport PAL flights from St. John’s and Goose Bay are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport PAL flights from St. John’s and Goose Bay are delayed.