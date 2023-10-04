Good driving conditions across the province

Roads across the province this morning are mostly clear and dry. There is some fog around the Badger area.

At the St. John’s International Airport Swoop flight WO166 from Hamilton is delayed.

In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines flight 902 from Happy Valley-Goose Bay is cancelled, Provincial Airlines 927 from St. John’s is late, and Provincial Airlines flight 927 from Happy Valley-Goose Bay is delayed.

In Gander, flights are on time.

Marine Atlantic has added an extra crossing for this morning with the MV Leif Ericson departing Port aux Basques earlier this morning for commercial vehicles.