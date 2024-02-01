Good driving conditions across the province

Across most of the Island, roads are bare with good visibility. The exception is on the Great Northern Peninsula where roads are snow-covered.

Most major routes in Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

Ferries including Marine Atlantic are on time. The first trip from Portugal Cove on the MV Legionnaire will be a dangerous goods crossing.

At the St. John’s International Airport Air Canada flights 2255 and 2257 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport Provincial Airlines flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.