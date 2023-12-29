Good driving conditions across the province

Across most of Newfoundland roads are bare and dry with good visibility. Roads are partly snow-covered in the St. Anthony area, Corner Brook area, and from Perry’s Cove to Old Perlican.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered from the Cache River Depot to the Quebec Border and south of Cartwright Junction.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to crossings scheduled for this evening.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 686, 691, and 694 are delayed.

At Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 901 and 917 are late and Air Canada flights 1172 and 1175 are late.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.