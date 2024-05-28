Good driving conditions across the Island

There are some areas of fog across the Burin Peninsula and portions of the Avalon, other than that, visibility is good and roads are dry across Newfoundland. Across Labrador, roads are wet.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to sailings tonight. The 7:00 a.m. departure on the MV Kamutik W from Fogo Island is cancelled due to an emergency call. The first trip will depart Fogo Island at 10:00 a.m. Other ferries are on time.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.