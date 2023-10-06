Mostly good driving conditions across Newfoundland and Labrador this morning, roads are dry with good visibility. The exception is near Flowers Cove on the Great Northern Peninsula and in the Grand Falls-Windsor area, where there are some areas of fog.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Marine Atlantic anticipates potential schedule impacts to sailings this weekend. This morning the M/V Veteran will operate on the one-vessel summer schedule for the first crossing from Fogo Island, Change Islands and Farewell. Other provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight PB901 to Deer Lake is cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 901 to St. John’s and Provincial Airlines Flight 927 to St. John’s are cancelled. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.