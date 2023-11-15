Good driving conditions across Newfoundland

Roads across the Island are mostly bare and dry with good visibility. There are some icy patches in the Corner Brook area.

Across Labrador, there are icy patches along the Trans-Labrador Highway. Routes 513, 514, and 516 are partly snow-covered.

Both the MV Beaumont Hamel and the MV Legionnaire are on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

There are no delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.