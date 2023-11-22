Good driving conditions across most of the province

Most roads are bare and dry across the Island portion of the province.

From Harbour Grace to Old Perlican roads are partly snow-covered. Roads are also partly snow-covered from Goulds to Cape Broyle and the Trans-Canada Highway to Witless Bay.

On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are icy.

In Labrador, roads are icy and slushy from Churchills Falls to the Cache River Depot.

The Legionnaire remains out of service on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove crossing.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

Marine Atlantic is on time today but warns that crossings on Thursday and Friday morning could be impacted.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.