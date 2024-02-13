Good driving conditions across most of the province while flight delays mount

Roads across the Island are mostly bare with a few exceptions. There are icy patches on the Hearts Content Barrens. Clam Brook to Swift Current is partly snow-covered and there are icy and slushly sections from Gander Bay South to Boyd’s Cove. Roads on the Baie Verte Peninsula and the Great Northern Peninsula are snow-covered and roads from Deer Lake to Corner Brook and Stephenville are partly snow-covered.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. Provincial ferries are also on time.

There are numerous flight cancellations across the Island.

Air Canada flights 2255, 2256, 2257, and 2258, are cancelled at the St. John’s International Airport. Porter flights 2205, 2461, 2208, and 2486 are cancelled and PAL Airlines Flight 901 is delayed.

At the Gander International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2271 is cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 901, 923, 924, and 927 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 2282 is cancelled.