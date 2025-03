Roads are partly snow-covered in the Corner Brook to Gros Morne area, on the Bair Verte Peninsula, and on the Bay D’Espoir Highway. Elsewhere roads are bare.

Across Labrador this morning, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

The MV Challenge One will be returning to Rose Blanche this morning. Other ferries are running on schedule.

At the Gander International Airport, Sunwing Flight 4354 is delayed. Flights in St. John’s and Deer Lake are on time.