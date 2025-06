There is some fog this morning in the Corner Brook and Stephenville areas. Otherwise, there are no issues on the roads this morning.

The Beaumont Hamel will be operating on a load and go service until further notice as the MV Flanders is out of service. All other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 265 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.