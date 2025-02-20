Good driving conditions across most of the province

Roads across most of the Island are bare. There are a few snow-covered spots from Roddickton to Plum Point, Lark Harbour to Corner Brook, Corner Brook to Gallants, Cape Ray to Port aux Basques, Notre Dame Junction to Grand Falls-Windsor, Lord’s Cove to Marystown, and the Whitbourne area.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to ramp damage and is expected to be out of service for at least a week. The MV Astron W operating on a load and go basis while the MV Flanders is in service but off schedule.

Icebreaker assistance is not available, as a result, the MV Qajaq W may return to St. Barbe if conditions are not favourable.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 and Air Canada Flight 2253 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 and Air Canada Flight 1173 are delayed.