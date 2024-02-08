Good driving conditions across most of the province

Roads across the Avalon are bare with a few partly snow-covered, icy, and slushy sections. Elsewhere roads are mostly bare with fair to good visibility.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

All ferries in the provincial network are on time. There is a dangerous goods trip today on the MV Beaumont Hamel and MV Legionnaire. Marine Atlantic is on time.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport PAL flights 923, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport.