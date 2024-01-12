Good driving conditions across most of the province

Roads are mostly bare and wet across the Island portion of the province with a few icy sections and good visibility. There are a few snow-covered areas on the west coast.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays to crossings scheduled for Saturday evening.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, there are several delays. On the arrival side, Provincial Airlines flights 924, 927, and 917 are late and Air Canada Flight 1174 is cancelled.

There are several delayed departures, Air Canada Flight 1173 is delayed, PAL flights 924 and 927 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 1173 is cancelled.