Good driving conditions across most of the province

Across the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and central sections, roads are bare with good visibility. There are a few icy patches.

On the west coast and portions of the Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates impacts to crossings on Thursday. The Challenge One will leave Lapoile on schedule and depart Rose Blanche at 12:00 p.m. due to the weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed and Air Canada Flight 1519 is Delayed.

Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is late at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.