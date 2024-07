The driving conditions across the province are mostly good today. The only exception is some areas of fog on parts of the Avalon Peninsula.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 200 and 201 are cancelled. PAL flights 901 and 902 and Air Canada Flight 693 are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, WestJet flights 415, 521, and 523 are delayed. And Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is delayed.