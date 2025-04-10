News Traffic Travel

Good driving conditions across most of Newfoundland and Labrador

Posted: April 10, 2025 7:00 am
By Kyle Brookings

Roads across the Island are bare and dry with good visibility.

In western Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. In eastern Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

The MV Kamutik W will be doing a combined crossing at Change Islands for the first trip of the day. The MV Astron W is in service but off schedule. The MV Qajaq W is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 208 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.

