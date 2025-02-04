Glovertown RCMP is looking to arrest man who is actively evading police

The RCMP are searching for 31-year-old Brandan Bungay who is actively evading police.

Bungay is wanted for failure to comply with a release order in relation to recent charges including three counts of assault, assault with a weapon, unlawfully in a dwelling, and uttering threats.

These charges are in relation to a string of violent offences in the Dover and Centreville areas in December.

Anyone with information on the location of Brandan Bungay is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.