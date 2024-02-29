Glovertown RCMP investigates stolen ski-doo

Glovertown RCMP is investigating the theft of a 2023 Ski-Doo Expedition SV, believed to have been taken from a residence in Glovertown last Thursday.

Police received a call from the owner of the Ski-Doo on Friday, Feb. 23, indicating that he had been out of town for a day trip and, upon returning home, noticed the Ski-Doo was missing. It is believed to have been taken from the residence some time between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. The stolen vehicle is a 2023 Ski-Doo Expedition SV wide track. It is predominantly black in colour with grey and orange trim and a Newfoundland and Labrador license plate SMK 643. There is no back seat on the Ski-Doo, as it was taken off by the owner and replaced with an after-market storage box.