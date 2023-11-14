Glovertown RCMP arrests man for theft at convenience store in Dover

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Monday after RCMP responded to a call of a break, enter and theft in progress at Dover RiteStop in Dover. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a break and enter in progress. A masked man forced entry into a side entrance of the convenience store and stole a number of items from inside the business.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the identified suspect had fled the scene on foot. Upon a search of the area, the man, who was hiding in the ocean underneath the wharf, emerged from the water in possession of the stolen property. He was arrested and was transported to James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander for medical attention due to his exposure to the frigid water.



He was released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of break, enter and theft.

The investigation is continuing.