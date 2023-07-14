News

Glovertown family living in Ottawa shares story of being caught in tornado

By Bailey Howard
Published on July 14, 2023 at 4:59 pm
Updated on July 14, 2023 9:17 pm

Residents of an Ottawa suburb had little time to react when a tornado touched down early Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and downing trees. Over 100 families were impacted by the tornado, including a family originally from Glovertown. Bailey Howard has their story.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top