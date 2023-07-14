Glovertown family living in Ottawa shares story of being caught in tornado

- Home
Residents of an Ottawa suburb had little time to react when a tornado touched down early Thursday afternoon, damaging homes and downing trees. Over 100 families were impacted by the tornado, including a family originally from Glovertown. Bailey Howard has their story.
While transportation is still an issue in the province, local cab companies are doing their best to get people from A to B. Becky Daley has the story.
This weekend, as is the case on most weekends throughout the summer, thousands of people in this province will likely head out on the water for a day of fun and recreation. However, a search and rescue organization on the province’s west coast is issuing a warning this evening about partaking in such activities without taking all the necessary safety precautions. NTV’s Don Bradshaw picks up the story.
On Thursday, former municipal election candidate Greg Smith cut ties with the Eugene Manning campaign. As an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Smith says he cannot support any association with the federal Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre. NTV’s David Salter reports.