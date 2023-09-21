Glove museum a perfect fit for Point Leamington

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Superior Glove is one of this province’s biggest success stories, as a leader in the production of advanced safety gloves. They employ more than 200 people in this province with facilities in Point Leamington and Springdale.

In Point Leamington, they recently opened the Canadian Glove Museum. The museum showcases gloves made in the 20th central crafted by different cultures, and there are also gloves belonging to some famous people. Among them is a pair of gloves owned by Elvis Presley, while he was in the military.

The museum is open year-round and has free admission. Tours are available upon request. www.thecanadianglovemuseum.com