Girls’ rowing team aims to set record at Royal St. John’s Regatta

The girls’ under-14 East Coast Catering rowing team will be chasing history at the Royal St. John’s Regatta, as they take aim at setting a new record. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
You Might also like
-
Jagmeet Singh announces plan to address rising cost of livingBy David Salter — 10 hours ago
Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in St. John’s today to share details of his party’s plan to battle the rising cost of living — particularly the price of groceries and fuel.
He was joined by NDP Candidate for St. John’s East & former Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour President Mary Shortall at the Dominion supermarket on Lake Avenue.
Singh revealed a three-point plan to make food more affordable and also pledged to remove the GST/HST from home heating fuel.
David Salter of NTV was there and will have all the story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 155
-
Opposition calls for more action on crime after recent drug deathBy Rosie Mullaley — 10 hours ago
From robberies and violence to guns and drug deaths, the province is seeing more serious crime lately. Now the opposition is calling on government to do something about it, starting with the police. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.Post Views: 127
-
Final preparations underway for Royal St. John’s RegattaBy Jodi Cooke — 10 hours ago
Wednesday will be Regatta Day, weather permitting. The final call will come at 5:45 a.m. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports on the final preparations.Post Views: 95