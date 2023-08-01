News Sports

Girls’ rowing team aims to set record at Royal St. John’s Regatta

By Becky Daley
Published on August 1, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Updated on August 1, 2023 8:10 pm

The girls’ under-14 East Coast Catering rowing team will be chasing history at the Royal St. John’s Regatta, as they take aim at setting a new record. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

