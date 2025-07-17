Gerry Byrne not seeking re-election in upcoming provincial election

Longtime politician, Liberal MHA and Cabinet Minister Gerry Byrne has announced he won’t be seeking re-election in the coming provincial election

Byrne is the latest minister to bow out in less than a week. So far this July John Haggie, Steve Crocker, Scott Reid and Siobhan Coady have also announced they will not seek re-election. This brings the total so far now to 9 Liberal MHA’s who were elected in the last election, who will not be running this time around.

In an announcement today Gerry Byrne said with 30 years of service he has no regrets in saying its time to bow out and allow fresh faces to move in. Byrne says the mass exodus is no reflection of John Hogans leadership in fact he adds if he has one regret it would be to serve under him as Premier.