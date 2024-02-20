Geraldine Rubia Centre ; Winter craft fair fundraiser

Help support adults with special needs in your area by attending The Winter Craft Fair in support of The Geraldine Rubia Centre.

The GRC is a place where local adults with special needs can socialize and do fun activities such as bingo, karaoke crafts and more. The centre is run entirely by volunteers and donations.

On Saturday February 24th, there will be crafts, homemade goods, yummy & unique treats, yard sale items, a 50/50 draw and much more.

Doors will be open from 12PM – 6PM at 41 Shaw Street in St. John’s.

Admission fee $3, which also gets your name in for a door prize!





